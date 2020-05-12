Canaccord Genuity Maintains Their Buy Rating on Homology Medicines (FIXX)

In a report released yesterday, Michelle Gilson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Homology Medicines (FIXX), with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.1% and a 54.1% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, and Stoke Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Homology Medicines is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.75, a 157.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $24.00 and a one-year low of $11.05. Currently, Homology Medicines has an average volume of 335.5K.

Homology Medicines, Inc. operates as a technology platform to design and develop treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. The company was founded by Saswati Chatterjee in 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.