Canaccord Genuity Maintains Their Buy Rating on Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)

In a report released yesterday, Derek Dley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Greenlane Holdings (GNLN), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 60.9% success rate. Dley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Canadian Tire, and Primo Water.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Greenlane Holdings with a $4.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Greenlane Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $35.76 million and GAAP net loss of $4.49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $44.89 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.4 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. It offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld on May 2, 2018 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.