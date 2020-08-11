Canaccord Genuity Maintains Their Buy Rating on Globus Medical (GMED)

In a report issued on August 2, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Globus Medical (GMED), with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 51.7% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Alphatec Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Globus Medical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.27, implying a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Globus Medical’s market cap is currently $5.41B and has a P/E ratio of 66.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.96.

Globus Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The company was founded by David C. Paul, David D. Davidar and Andrew Iott in March 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, PA.