Canaccord Genuity Maintains Their Buy Rating on Genel Energy (GEGYF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Charlie Sharp maintained a Buy rating on Genel Energy (GEGYF) today and set a price target of p185.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharp is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 57.6% success rate. Sharp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Touchstone Exploration, Orca Exploration Group, and Transglobe Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Genel Energy with a $2.42 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.35 and a one-year low of $0.76. Currently, Genel Energy has an average volume of 1,504.

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the following segments: Oil, Miran/Bina Bawi, and Exploration. The Oil segment consists of the exploring fields on the Tawke PSC and the Taq Taq PSC. The MBB segment comprises of the oil and gas upstream and midstream activity on the Miran PSC and the Bina Bawi PSC. The Exploration segment refers to the exploration activity in Somaliland and Morocco. The company was founded by Nathaniel Philip Victor James Rothschild, Anthony Bryan Hayward, Julian R. Metherell, and Tom James Daniel on April 1, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.