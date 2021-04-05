Canaccord Genuity Maintains Their Buy Rating on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (FLGMF)

In a report issued on March 22, Mark Rothschild from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (FLGMF), with a price target of $17.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Rothschild is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 78.0% success rate. Rothschild covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment, and Dream Office Real Estate Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust with a $17.25 average price target.

Flagship Communities REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. It is formed for the purpose of owning and operating a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities and related assets, all of which are located in The United States. The objective of the trust is to provide unitholders with predictable, sustainable and growing cash distributions.