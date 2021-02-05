Canaccord Genuity Maintains Their Buy Rating on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (ENGMF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Young maintained a Buy rating on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (ENGMF) on March 11 and set a price target of C$3.60. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.2% and a 72.0% success rate. Young covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CGI Group, Descartes, and Celestica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings with a $5.28 average price target, a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 30, Stephens also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.00 price target.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings’ market cap is currently $523.5M and has a P/E ratio of -3.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -14.24.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc is a gaming company building authentic lifestyle gamers. It has an online network of over 80, owned and affiliated, gaming related websites and a network of 900 YouTube channels reaching 150 million visitors. It also owns and operates Canada’s video-gaming expo, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo “EGLX”. Its products and services fall into three principal segments: content, advertising and events.