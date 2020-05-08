Canaccord Genuity Maintains Their Buy Rating on Digi International (DGII)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Digi International (DGII), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 63.4% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Sequans Communications S A, and Synchronoss Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Digi International with a $18.00 average price target.

Digi International’s market cap is currently $305.1M and has a P/E ratio of 54.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 29.58.

Digi International, Inc. provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers wireless temperature and other condition-based monitoring services as well as employee task management services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hopkins, MN.