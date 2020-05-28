Canaccord Genuity Maintains Their Buy Rating on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Max Masucci maintained a Buy rating on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.4% and a 67.7% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Guardant Health, and Exact Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Chembio Diagnostics with a $17.75 average price target, implying an 80.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.89 and a one-year low of $2.25. Currently, Chembio Diagnostics has an average volume of 1.27M.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and licenses rapid point-of-care diagnostic tests that detect infectious diseases. Its products include human and veterinary diagnostics. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Medford, NY.

