Canaccord Genuity Maintains Their Buy Rating on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Dorsheimer from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 50.2% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, IPG Photonics, and Plug Power.

Aspen Aerogels has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.80, a 41.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.63 and a one-year low of $4.09. Currently, Aspen Aerogels has an average volume of 196.1K.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. It operates through Unites States and International geographical segments. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.