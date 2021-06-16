Canaccord Genuity Maintains Their Buy Rating on Aritzia (ATZAF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley maintained a Buy rating on Aritzia (ATZAF) yesterday and set a price target of C$36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.82, close to its 52-week high of $28.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 58.8% success rate. Dley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Primo Water, and Dollarama.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aritzia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.30, a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$39.00 price target.

Based on Aritzia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending February 28, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $268 million and net profit of $16.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $275 million and had a net profit of $21.72 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ATZAF in relation to earlier this year.

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. The Company designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories. Its geographical segments include Canada and United States.