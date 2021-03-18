Canaccord Genuity Maintains Their Buy Rating on Acreage Holdings Inc Class D (ACRDF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley maintained a Buy rating on Acreage Holdings Inc Class D (ACRDF) on March 10 and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.2% and a 57.4% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, Vireo Health International, and Green Thumb Industries.

Acreage Holdings Inc Class D has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.75, representing an 82.0% upside. In a report issued on March 10, MKM Partners also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Based on Acreage Holdings Inc Class D’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $31.74 million and GAAP net loss of $35.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $22.4 million and had a GAAP net loss of $38.72 million.

Acreage Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator in the cannabis industry. Its business operations include cultivating, processing, distributing and retailing cannabis. The Company derives its revenues from its retail dispensary business where cannabis and cannabis-infused products are sold to consumers. Its geographic segments include New England, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, West and South.