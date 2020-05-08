Canaccord Genuity Maintains Their Buy Rating on ACI Worldwide (ACIW)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on ACI Worldwide (ACIW), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 60.8% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

ACI Worldwide has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.00, implying a 39.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Based on ACI Worldwide’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $400 million and net profit of $55.49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $320 million and had a net profit of $87.69 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ACIW in relation to earlier this year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand.. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site. The ACI on Demand segment covers the needs of banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates who use payments to facilitate their core business. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.