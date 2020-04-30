Canaccord Genuity Maintains a Hold Rating on WildBrain (WLDBF)

In a report released today, Aravinda Galappatthige from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on WildBrain (WLDBF), with a price target of C$1.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.60, close to its 52-week low of $0.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 53.3% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogeco Communications, Shaw Communications, and Corus Entertainment.

WildBrain has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.33.

Based on WildBrain’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $122 million and GAAP net loss of $2.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $117 million and had a GAAP net loss of $17.94 million.

WildBrain Ltd is a children’s content and brands company, recognized globally for properties such as Peanuts, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou, Inspector Gadget and Degrassi franchise. The company owns the independent library of children’s content. It licenses its content to broadcasters and streaming services worldwide and generates royalties through its consumer products program. The company through its subsidiary operates networks of children’s channels on YouTube.