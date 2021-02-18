Canaccord Genuity Maintains a Hold Rating on Teladoc (TDOC)

In a report released yesterday, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Teladoc (TDOC). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $287.86, close to its 52-week high of $308.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.8% and a 65.2% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and HealthStream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teladoc is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $245.36.

The company has a one-year high of $308.00 and a one-year low of $102.01. Currently, Teladoc has an average volume of 3.04M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 118 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TDOC in relation to earlier this year.

Teladoc Health, Inc. engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure. The company was founded on June 13, 2002 by George Byron Brooks and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.