Canaccord Genuity Maintains a Hold Rating on Synacor (SYNC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moldow maintained a Hold rating on Synacor (SYNC) today and set a price target of $1.65. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -26.4% and a 18.2% success rate. Moldow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as So-Young International, Digital Turbine, and The Meet Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Synacor with a $1.65 average price target, a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $1.86 and a one-year low of $0.80. Currently, Synacor has an average volume of 186.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SYNC in relation to earlier this year.

Synacor, Inc. engages in the development of technology based services. It enables customers to use technology platforms and services to scale businesses and extend subscriber relationships. The firm operates through the Unites States and International geographical segments. Its products include managed portals, advertising solutions, email and collaboration platforms, and cloud-based identity management. The company was founded by George G. Chamoun and Douglas S. Fish in January 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.