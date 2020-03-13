Canaccord Genuity Maintains a Hold Rating on Ovintiv (OVV)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dennis Fong maintained a Hold rating on Ovintiv (OVV) yesterday and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.60, close to its 52-week low of $2.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.4% and a 39.1% success rate. Fong covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Freehold Royalties, Abraxas Petroleum, and Birchcliff Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ovintiv is a Hold with an average price target of $16.94, representing a 541.7% upside. In a report issued on March 11, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $3.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ovintiv’s market cap is currently $675.5M and has a P/E ratio of 17.25. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.34.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OVV in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ovintiv, Inc. produces and develops multi-basin portfolio of oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas producing plays. The firm operates through the following segments: Canadian Operations, USA Operations and Market Optimization.