Canaccord Genuity Maintains a Hold Rating on IAMGOLD (IAG)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Hold rating on IAMGOLD (IAG) on June 29 and set a price target of C$6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.77, close to its 52-week high of $4.89.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 78.6% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IAMGOLD is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.46, which is a -5.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 18, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.30 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on IAMGOLD’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $275 million and GAAP net loss of $34.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $251 million and had a GAAP net loss of $41.3 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IAG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. The company was founded by William D. Pugliese, Mark I. Nathanson, and Larry E. Phillips on March 27, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.