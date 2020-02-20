Canaccord Genuity Maintains a Hold Rating on Green Dot (GDOT)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Green Dot (GDOT), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 79.5% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and ACI Worldwide.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Green Dot with a $34.60 average price target, implying a 1.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $34.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $73.60 and a one-year low of $21.97. Currently, Green Dot has an average volume of 998.8K.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company. It engages in the provision of prepaid cards, debit cards, checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, consumer cash processing services, wage disbursements, and tax refund processing services.