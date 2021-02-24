Canaccord Genuity Maintains a Hold Rating on Castlight Health (CSLT)

In a report released yesterday, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Castlight Health (CSLT), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.9% and a 64.5% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Health Catalyst, HealthStream, and Allscripts.

Castlight Health has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.00.

Castlight Health’s market cap is currently $247.6M and has a P/E ratio of -3.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.74.

Castlight Health, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts, and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.