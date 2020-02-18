Canaccord Genuity Maintains a Hold Rating on Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley maintained a Hold rating on Canopy Growth (CGC) today and set a price target of C$28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 43.1% success rate. Bottomley covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, iAnthus Capital Holdings, and Curaleaf Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canopy Growth is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.07, representing a 3.9% upside. In a report issued on February 14, PI Financial also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$30.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $52.74 and a one-year low of $13.81. Currently, Canopy Growth has an average volume of 8.9M.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The company offers products including oils and concentrates, soft gel capsules and hemp. It focuses on the treatment of chronic pain, seizures, muscle spasms, nausea, and loss of appetite.

