Canaccord Genuity Maintains a Hold Rating on Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF)

In a report released yesterday, Scott Chan CFA from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF), with a price target of C$33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.26.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 45.3% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Canadian Western Bank has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.82.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Canadian Western Bank’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $55.09 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $52.64 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management.