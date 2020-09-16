Canaccord Genuity Maintains a Hold Rating on AxoGen (AXGN)

In a report released yesterday, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on AxoGen (AXGN), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 52.4% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Alphatec Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AxoGen with a $16.83 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.84 and a one-year low of $7.16. Currently, AxoGen has an average volume of 370K.

AxoGen, Inc. engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerves. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. Its products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Alachua, FL.