Canaccord Genuity Maintains a Hold Rating on American Superconductor (AMSC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Hold rating on American Superconductor (AMSC) yesterday and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 45.0% and a 56.9% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, Fuelcell Energy, and Plug Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Superconductor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $31.78 and a one-year low of $4.40. Currently, American Superconductor has an average volume of 450.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMSC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability. The Wind segment permits the manufacturers to field wind turbines with power output, reliability, and affordability. The company was founded by Yet-Ming Chiang, David A. Rudman, John B. Vander Sande, and Gregory J. Yurek on April 9, 1987 and is headquartered in Ayer, MA.