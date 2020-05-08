Canaccord Genuity Maintains a Buy Rating on Zillow Group (ZG)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps maintained a Buy rating on Zillow Group (ZG) today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 54.3% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Leaf Group, and Facebook.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zillow Group is a Hold with an average price target of $46.53, implying a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, D.A. Davidson also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $66.96 and a one-year low of $18.65. Currently, Zillow Group has an average volume of 1.1M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZG in relation to earlier this year.

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions. The Homes segment includes Zillow Group’s buying and selling of homes directly. The Mortgages segment includes advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals, mortgage originations through MLOA and the sale of mortgages on the secondary market, as well as Mortech mortgage software solutions. The company was founded by Richard N. Barton and Lloyd D. Frink on July 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.