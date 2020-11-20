Canaccord Genuity Maintains a Buy Rating on The Valens (VLNCF)

In a report released yesterday, Matt Bottomley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on The Valens (VLNCF), with a price target of C$6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 50.9% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, Vireo Health International, and Green Thumb Industries.

The Valens has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.73.

The Valens’ market cap is currently $183.5M and has a P/E ratio of 177.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.17.

Valens GroWorks Corp. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the provision of cannabis products developed from the firm’s proprietary extraction techniques. The firm also offers management, consulting, testing, and support services to domestic and international licensees, as well as financing and managing the build out of fully-licensed third party operations. The company was founded on January 14, 1981 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.