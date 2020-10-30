Canaccord Genuity Maintains a Buy Rating on Smith & Nephew Snats (SNN)

In a report released today, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Smith & Nephew Snats (SNN), with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 49.0% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Alphatec Holdings, and SeaSpine Holdings.

Smith & Nephew Snats has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.00.

The company has a one-year high of $52.26 and a one-year low of $26.07. Currently, Smith & Nephew Snats has an average volume of 315.9K.

Smith & Nephew Plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It offers the following products and services: sports medicine joint repair; arthroscopic enabling technologies; trauma and extremities; other surgical businesses; knee and hip implants, and advanced wound care, wound bioactives, and wound devices. It operates through the United Kingdom, United States of America, and Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Thomas James Smith in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.