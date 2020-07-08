Canaccord Genuity Maintains a Buy Rating on SLANG Worldwide (SLGWF)

Jason Carr- July 8, 2020, 6:09 AM EDT

Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moldow maintained a Buy rating on SLANG Worldwide (SLGWF) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.12, close to its 52-week low of $0.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.4% and a 37.3% success rate. Moldow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as So-Young International, Digital Turbine, and The Meet Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SLANG Worldwide is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.38.

Based on SLANG Worldwide’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.72 million and GAAP net loss of $202 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.56 million and had a net profit of $1.52 million.

SLANG Worldwide Inc is a cannabis-focused consumer packaged goods company. It is focused on acquiring and developing regional brands, as well as creating new brands to meet the needs of cannabis consumers.

