Canaccord Genuity Maintains a Buy Rating on SLANG Worldwide (SLGWF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Burleson maintained a Buy rating on SLANG Worldwide (SLGWF) on January 19 and set a price target of C$0.55. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.31.

Burleson has an average return of 113.5% when recommending SLANG Worldwide.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #189 out of 7254 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SLANG Worldwide is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.43.

SLANG Worldwide’s market cap is currently $101.4M and has a P/E ratio of -0.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.99.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SLGWF in relation to earlier this year.

SLANG Worldwide Inc is a cannabis-focused consumer packaged goods company. It is focused on acquiring and developing regional brands, as well as creating new brands to meet the needs of cannabis consumers.