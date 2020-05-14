Canaccord Genuity Maintains a Buy Rating on Silvergate Capital (SI)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Silvergate Capital (SI), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 57.9% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Silvergate Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.50, which is a 21.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Based on Silvergate Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $18.99 million and net profit of $4.39 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.27 million and had a net profit of $9.44 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SI in relation to earlier this year.

Silvergate Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and loan services. It focuses on the financial infrastructure solutions and services for participants in the nascent and digital currency industry. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.