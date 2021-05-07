Canaccord Genuity Maintains a Buy Rating on Regeneron (REGN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Regeneron (REGN) yesterday and set a price target of $700.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $498.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 42.7% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Allogene Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Regeneron with a $641.20 average price target, a 32.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $685.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $664.64 and a one-year low of $441.00. Currently, Regeneron has an average volume of 936.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 1988, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a New York-based biotechnology company, which discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of various medical conditions. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP.

Read More on REGN: