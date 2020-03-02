Canaccord Genuity Maintains a Buy Rating on Nokia (NOK)

In a report released today, Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Nokia (NOK), with a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 64.4% success rate. Walkley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Sequans Communications S A, and Adesto Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nokia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.29, a 35.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR4.80 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.42 and a one-year low of $3.33. Currently, Nokia has an average volume of 29.27M.

Nokia Oyj provides network infrastructure, technology and software services. It operates through the following segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications and Nokia Technologies. The Ultra Broadband Networks segment comprises mobile networks and fixed networks.

