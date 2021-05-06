Canaccord Genuity Maintains a Buy Rating on Nevro Crop (NVRO)

In a report released today, William Plovanic from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Nevro Crop (NVRO), with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $161.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 52.4% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Nevro Crop has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $204.80.

Nevro Crop’s market cap is currently $5.6B and has a P/E ratio of -69.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.43.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company was founded by Konstantinos Alataris in March 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.