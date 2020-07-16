Canaccord Genuity Maintains a Buy Rating on Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO)

In a report released yesterday, Doug Taylor from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO), with a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.39.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mogo Finance Technology with a $2.97 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.88 and a one-year low of $0.55. Currently, Mogo Finance Technology has an average volume of 484.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MOGO in relation to earlier this year.

