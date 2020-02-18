Canaccord Genuity Maintains a Buy Rating on Kratos Defense (KTOS)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Kratos Defense (KTOS), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 66.1% success rate. Herbert covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, CPI Aerostructures, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Kratos Defense has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.67.

Kratos Defense’s market cap is currently $2.17B and has a P/E ratio of 155.64. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.83.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of technology systems to the U.S. Department of Defense. It operates through the following segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems and Public Safety & Security.