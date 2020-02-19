Canaccord Genuity Maintains a Buy Rating on InMode (INMD)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on InMode (INMD) yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 54.0% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and SeaSpine Holdings.

InMode has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.50.

The company has a one-year high of $58.76 and a one-year low of $13.06. Currently, InMode has an average volume of 1.64M.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products. It also designs, develops, manufactures and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target a array of procedures including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions. The company was founded by Moshe Mizrahy and Michael Kreindel on January 2, 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.