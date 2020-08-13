Canaccord Genuity Maintains a Buy Rating on Greenbrook Tms (GBOKF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Tania Gonsalves maintained a Buy rating on Greenbrook Tms (GBOKF) yesterday and set a price target of C$3.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.06, close to its 52-week low of $0.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Gonsalves is ranked #2935 out of 6892 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Greenbrook Tms with a $2.85 average price target, a 160.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Bloom Burton also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.03 and a one-year low of $0.89. Currently, Greenbrook Tms has an average volume of 1,188.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc. engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. It operates through Outpatient Mental Health Service Centers segment. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.