Canaccord Genuity Maintains a Buy Rating on Freehold Royalties (FRHLF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dennis Fong maintained a Buy rating on Freehold Royalties (FRHLF) yesterday and set a price target of C$9.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.0% and a 40.1% success rate. Fong covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as PrairieSky Royalty, Abraxas Petroleum, and Birchcliff Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Freehold Royalties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.23.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Freehold Royalties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $37.08 million and net profit of $6.11 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $24.9 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.17 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing of oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.