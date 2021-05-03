Canaccord Genuity Maintains a Buy Rating on Else Nutrition Holdings Inc (BABYF)

In a report released yesterday, Tania Gonsalves from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Else Nutrition Holdings Inc (BABYF), with a price target of C$5.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Gonsalves is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.5% and a 64.0% success rate. Gonsalves covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Knight Therapeutics, Antibe Therapeutics, and Greenbrook Tms.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Else Nutrition Holdings Inc with a $4.68 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.00 and a one-year low of $0.52. Currently, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc has an average volume of 209.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc is a food and nutrition company focused on research, development, manufacturing, marketing, sale and/or license of innovative plant-based food and nutrition products. It caters product to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets.