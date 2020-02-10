Canaccord Genuity Maintains a Buy Rating on Ducommun (DCO)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Ducommun (DCO), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.81, close to its 52-week low of $38.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 64.6% success rate. Herbert covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Spirit AeroSystems, and Mercury Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ducommun with a $52.50 average price target.

Ducommun’s market cap is currently $471.9M and has a P/E ratio of 19.79. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.66.

Ducommun, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.