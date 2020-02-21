Canaccord Genuity Maintains a Buy Rating on Ducommun (DCO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on Ducommun (DCO) yesterday and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 66.5% success rate. Herbert covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

Ducommun has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.00, implying a 34.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $60.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $53.41 and a one-year low of $38.39. Currently, Ducommun has an average volume of 103.2K.

Ducommun, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.