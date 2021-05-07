Canaccord Genuity Maintains a Buy Rating on Dropbox (DBX)

In a report released today, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Dropbox (DBX), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.9% and a 70.6% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Dropbox has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00.

Based on Dropbox’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $504 million and GAAP net loss of $346 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $446 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.6 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DBX in relation to earlier this year.

Dropbox, Inc. is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place. The Dropbox Plus provides unrivalled sync along with 1 TB of space, powerful sharing features, and increased control. The Dropbox Professional allows independent workers to store, share, and track their work from one place. The Dropbox Business is designed for small to enterprise level businesses, which users get full visibility and control over how critical work files are accessed and shared while letting team members continue to use the products. Dropbox was founded by Andrew W. Houston and Arash Ferdowsi in June 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

