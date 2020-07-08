Canaccord Genuity Maintains a Buy Rating on Aspen Group (ASPU)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moldow maintained a Buy rating on Aspen Group (ASPU) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.4% and a 37.3% success rate. Moldow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as So-Young International, Digital Turbine, and The Meet Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aspen Group with a $12.80 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.75 and a one-year low of $3.62. Currently, Aspen Group has an average volume of 168.7K.

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It operates through its subsidiary Aspen University and United States University. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.