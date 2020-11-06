Canaccord Genuity Maintains a Buy Rating on ACI Worldwide (ACIW)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on ACI Worldwide (ACIW), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 72.5% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ACI Worldwide with a $37.00 average price target, representing a 18.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $39.37 and a one-year low of $20.03. Currently, ACI Worldwide has an average volume of 1.03M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ACIW in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in August 2020, Dennis Byrnes, the EVP, GC & Sec of ACIW sold 48,285 shares for a total of $1,449,955.

ACI Worldwide, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand.. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site. The ACI on Demand segment covers the needs of banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates who use payments to facilitate their core business. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

