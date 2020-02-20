Canaccord Genuity Keeps Their Hold Rating on Telus (TU)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige maintained a Hold rating on Telus (TU) today and set a price target of C$54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.62.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Telus with a $43.18 average price target, implying a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, National Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Telus’ market cap is currently $24.66B and has a P/E ratio of 18.58. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.02.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.