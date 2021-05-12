Canaccord Genuity Keeps Their Hold Rating on Roxgold (ROGFF)

In a report released yesterday, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Roxgold (ROGFF), with a price target of C$2.40. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.77.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 73.0% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Golden Star Resources.

Roxgold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.09.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Roxgold’s market cap is currently $663.4M and has a P/E ratio of 33.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.27.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Roxgold, Inc. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties and gold projects. The company holds interest in Yaramoko and Solna Projects. Roxgold was founded on November 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.