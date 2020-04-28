Canaccord Genuity Keeps Their Hold Rating on Crane Company (CR)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Crane Company (CR), with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 61.9% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Crane Company with a $86.25 average price target.

Crane Company’s market cap is currently $3.19B and has a P/E ratio of 23.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.99.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Crane Co. engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems. The Payment and Merchandising Technologies segment comprises of Crane Payment Innovations and Merchandising Systems. The Aerospace and Electronics segment supplies components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial and military aerospace, and defense and space markets. The Engineered Materials segment manufactures fiberglass-reinforced plastic (FRP) panels and coils, primarily for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles, truck bodies, truck trailers, with additional applications in commercial and industrial buildings. The company was founded by Richard Teller Crane on July 4, 1855 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.