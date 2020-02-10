Canaccord Genuity Keeps Their Hold Rating on Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Mark Rothschild maintained a Hold rating on Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) on February 5 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.25, close to its 52-week low of $17.98.

Rothschild has an average return of 6.1% when recommending Brookfield Property Partners.

According to TipRanks.com, Rothschild is ranked #163 out of 5881 analysts.

Brookfield Property Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.00.

Based on Brookfield Property Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.09 billion and net profit of $475 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.14 billion and had a net profit of $250 million.

Brookfield Property Partners LP is a global commercial property company, which owns, operates, and invests in office, retail, multifamily, and industrial assets. It operates through the following segments: Core Office, Core Retail, LP Investments, and Corporate.