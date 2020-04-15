Canaccord Genuity Keeps Their Hold Rating on Boardwalk REIT (BOWFF)

In a report released yesterday, Brendon Abrams from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Boardwalk REIT (BOWFF), with a price target of C$35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.76.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boardwalk REIT is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.68.

The company has a one-year high of $38.96 and a one-year low of $11.07. Currently, Boardwalk REIT has an average volume of 1,619.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.