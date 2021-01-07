Canaccord Genuity Keeps Their Hold Rating on Baytex Energy (BTEGF)

In a report released today, Anthony Petrucci from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Baytex Energy (BTEGF), with a price target of C$1.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.67, close to its 52-week high of $0.68.

Baytex Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.67, a 2.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 28, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$0.75 price target.

Baytex Energy’s market cap is currently $300.8M and has a P/E ratio of -0.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.08.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BTEGF in relation to earlier this year.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration & production company, which engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on October 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.