Canaccord Genuity Keeps Their Hold Rating on Artis Real Estate Investment (ARESF)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Rothschild from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Artis Real Estate Investment (ARESF), with a price target of C$9.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Rothschild is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 72.1% success rate. Rothschild covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment, and RioCan Real Estate Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Artis Real Estate Investment with a $7.98 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.09 and a one-year low of $3.84. Currently, Artis Real Estate Investment has an average volume of 2,283.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ARESF in relation to earlier this year.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the investing in office, retail, and industrial properties. It focuses on creating value for unit holders through the ownership of commercial properties in select markets. The company was founded by Cornelius W. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.